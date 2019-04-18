|
|
Christine Ross
Christine "Tootsie" A. Ross, 83, of Danbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Savannah Memorial Hospital in Georgia. She was the wife of the late Michael "Mickey" Ross.
Christine is survived by her daughter and two sons: Michael F. Jr., of Whittier, CA, Cathleen A. Diaz and her husband, Rey, of Guyton, GA, Stephen A. Ross and his wife, Jill, of New Milford. Her six grandchildren: Jackie Ross, Jason Champagne, Michael Champagne and his wife, Melissa, Joseph Champagne, Brittany Ross and Chelsea Ross. Her four great-grandchildren: Aiden, Owen, Macie and Olive. Brother-in-law: Frank C. Ross Jr. Sister-in-law: Rose Marie Ross, Rita Finaldi and Betty-Jane Ross. Survivors also include many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Mary Church, Bethel. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Christine's name to Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS), 147 Grassy Plain Street, Bethel, CT 06801.
Published in News Times on Apr. 18, 2019