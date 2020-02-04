The News-Times Obituaries
|
Christine Sweikert


1969 - 2020
Christine Sweikert Obituary
Christine Sweikert
Danbury-Christine Sweikert, age 50 passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Christine is the beloved daughter of William and Maryann Sweikert. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law: Maryann and Jon Porter, and brother and sister-in-law: William and Kathy Sweikert. She was predeceased by her beloved brother: Bobby Sweikert. She is also survived by her nephews: Max, Sam, Rocco and Anthony Sweikert.
Chrissy blessed all of us when she was born on June 28th, 1969 in Yonkers, New York. She grew up in New Fairfield, CT and graduated from Danbury High School. She was born with Down syndrome but it never limited her. She worked for Chuck's Steakhouse in Danbury for many years. She loved the Dallas Cowboys, the Denver Broncos, the Met's and country music. She had a fierce, independent personality and if you were lucky enough to know her she probably told you what she thought of you. Our family was always aware how blessed we were to have her as the Queen of our family and many times waited with bated breath for her to tell each of us who was the best dancer, who was the best singer or who was her favorite in the family.
The Sweikert and Porter family would like to thank the entire staff of Ability Beyond for the lifelong support you have given Christine as well as our entire family.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating in Christine's name to Ability Beyond at abilitybeyond.org or 4 Berkshire Blvd., Bethel, CT 06801.
A family service is being held. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 5, 2020
