Services
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
(203) 426-2751
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newtown Congregational Church
14 West St.
Newtown, CT
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Newtown Congregational Church
14 West St.
Newtown, CT
Interment
Following Services
Newtown Village Cemetery
1983 - 2019
Christopher Benson Obituary
Christopher W. Benson
After over a seven-year courageous battle with cancer, Christopher Whitman Benson, 36, born July 29, 1983, a resident of Sandy Hook peacefully left us on July 31, 2019. He was surrounded by his closest loved ones at Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine, while on vacation celebrating his birthday in his most treasured place. He had a strong passion for family, his dog Jackson, traveling, music, nature, carpentry, woodworking, cars, and making his wife smile every day. With his dedication, simplicity, and grace, he was a true inspiration to so many. Christopher was predeceased by his father Gary Craig Benson, brother Jon Gary Benson, grandparents Genevieve Vossilus Benson and Gilbert Alfred Benson, grandparents Virginia Ford Hess and Robert Manley Hess. He was survived by his beloved wife Krystal Ferris Benson, mother Carol Hess Benson, sister Katharine Benson Carew, brother Jeremy Christopher Benson and niece and nephews Erik, Audrey, Magnolia and Augustus. Chris wants everyone to get the most out of life and believes you'll find happiness when you live true to yourself. His kindness, inspiration, and love of life will be honored by all those he knew. Services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West St., Newtown. Calling hours will be 11 am - 12 noon and a 12-noon service, with interment to follow at Newtown Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mount Desert Island Hospital(mdihospital.org/giving) where he received impeccable care in his last days.
Published in News Times on Aug. 5, 2019
