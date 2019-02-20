The News-Times Obituaries
|
Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint John's Episcopal Church
New Milford, CT
View Map
Christopher Buczek


Christopher Buczek Obituary
Christopher Buczek
It is with great sadness to share the passing of Christopher Buczek on February 15, 2019. Chris was born on February 18, 1974 and grew up in New Milford, CT. Chris' passion for helping others began as a teenage boy by volunteering at Northville Fire Department. He then became an EMT and volunteered at New Milford Ambulance and Newtown Ambulance. His knowledge and drive led him into the healthcare field in which he earned his Associate's Degree in Public Health at Northwest Community College and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Connecticut State University. During this time Chris worked as an EMT at Danbury Ambulance, Danbury Hospital BSI, New Milford Police Department as a dispatcher and Candlewood Lake Authority. Chris was a loving and devoted nurse working for many years at Danbury and New Milford Hospitals Emergency Departments.
Chris loved the outdoors and many friends were the recipients of his overabundance garden, honey from his beehives and maple syrup from the trees he and his friends tapped each spring. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need or less fortunate than he. He devoted his life to his deep friendships and public service. Most recently as a volunteer in RSAR (Resources in Search and Rescue).
During Chris' short life, he developed deep and long-lasting friendships that carried him through his final days. For this, the family is eternally grateful.
Chris is survived by his mother, Sharon Buczek, sister, Rebecca Gerrish, brother-in-law, Ken Gerrish, and niece, along with his aunts, Pat Nordling (Dave) of Florida, and Bernadette (Tom) of Idaho, plus cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Jack Buczek.
Calling hours will be held at Lillis Funeral Home in New Milford, Monday, February 25th from 11:00 – 2:00 p.m. and 5:00- 8:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint John's Episcopal Church in New Milford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' name may be made to the Northville Fire Department, Water Witch Fire Department in New Milford or RSAR (PO Box 54, Monroe, CT 06468).
Published in News Times on Feb. 20, 2019
