Christopher Florio
Christopher Florio, 42, of New Milford died unexpectedly at his home Aug. 23, 2019. He was the husband of Melissa (Lathrop) Florio.
He was born Oct. 31, 1976, in Danbury, son of Eleanor Florio and the late Rudy Florio.
Chris was a man of many talents and good at all of them, but his carpentry work by far was his biggest talent. He took much pride in his work.
When Chris wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Chris had one of the biggest hearts and would drop everything to lend a hand to help anyone. He will be missed by all.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his precious daughter, Izzy, who filled his heart with so much love, joy and happiness; a sister, Daniele Shook and her husband Jason; a niece and Goddaughter, Mackenzie Shook; a nephew, Joshua Shook; two aunts, Clo and Gail; his mother and her fiancé, Joe Cozzolino; his parents-in-law, Mark and Betsy Lathrop; and his cats, Oscar, Trixie and Ella.
Services will be held Friday, Aug. 30 at the Northville Baptist Church, 9 Little Bear Hill Road, New Milford, with calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. A service and reception will follow.
Published in News Times on Aug. 28, 2019