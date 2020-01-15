The News-Times Obituaries
|
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Christopher A. Murphy
Christopher A. Murphy, a lifelong New Milford, CT resident, passed away Monday January 13, 2020 in Danbury, CT at the age of 61.
He was born January 4, 1959 in New Milford, CT, son of the late Howard and Rita May (Carter) Murphy. He graduated from New Milford High School in 1978. Chris was a Fire Suppression Tech for Fire Control services in New Milford for the past thirty years. He was a talented player and performed with several different bands over the years and was a very active member of the First Congregational Church of New Milford.
Chris is survived by his Fiancée Diane Taylor of New Milford and her three sons he loved dearly: Daniel Lewis of Medford, MA, Matthew Lewis of New Milford, CT, Timothy Lewis of Stamford, CT; sister Bonnie Murphy of New Milford, CT; nephew David Murphy of New Milford; and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Frederick Murphy, sisters Maryanne Murphy and Jane Mc Hatten, and a nephew Douglas Ammon.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the First Congregational Church in New Milford at 1:00 p.m. Prior to the service calling hours will be held at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The interment will be private.
Contributions in Chris's memory may be made to the New Milford Animal Welfare, 8 Dodd Road, New Milford, CT 06776.
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020
