Claire E. Taylor
Claire E. Taylor, 81, of Manheim, PA, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community in Manheim. Born in Danbury, CT, she was the daughter of the late Edward Lewis Taylor, Sr., and Helen Edna Benach Taylor.
Claire was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church in Manheim and engaged in a personal prayer ministry. Claire attended Danbury public schools and graduated from Danbury High School in 1956. She was a 1959 graduate of St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in Bridgeport, CT. She also attended Western Connecticut State University and earned a diploma in Senior Health Care from Harrisburg (PA) Area Community College. Claire worked as a registered nurse in many settings as well as a short time as an EMT in Connecticut. Claire was formerly a member of the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association and the Nurses Service organization. She enjoyed studying nutrition and health supplements.
She is survived by three children, Karen H., wife of Raymond Giesen, of Coopersburg, PA, Maryann Ross of Tenafly, NJ, and Frank C. III, husband of Kimberly Ross, of Danbury, CT; three grandchildren, Amanda Hein, Katriel Bush, and Serenity Cray; a brother, Edward L. Taylor, Jr., of Riverside, CA; and nephews, Frank E. Murphy of Anaheim, CA, Seth Taylor of Brentwood, CA. She is also survived by her close friends Corinne and Tom Miller of Manheim, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth M. Murphy, and a nephew, Howard C. Murphy III.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express condolences to the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
Published in News Times on Apr. 25, 2020