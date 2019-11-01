|
Clara Bogner-Sivacek
Clara (Claire) Bogner-Sivacek - On October 30, 2019 Clara (85) passed peacefully at home and will be sadly missed by her entire family. Born on June 7,1934 to the late Emeram and Rosena (Widmann) Bogner, Clara was a lifelong resident of Danbury, CT. A graduate of Danbury High School Clara enjoyed a career with Barton Corporation, as well as the Ridgewood Country Club working as a pastry chef.
A devoted wife and mother, and member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clara enjoyed gardening, baking and hiking having served as the recording secretary for the Newtown Hiking Club. Clara's favorite activity was spending time with her (pilot husband) and family flying to many local vacation destinations, in addition to organizing and traveling worldwide throughout her lifetime.
Clara was predeceased by her husband (Martin) of 61 years, in addition to her sister-in-law, and brother-in-law, Ethel and Steve Omasta. Her two children survive Clara; Gary Sivacek and his partner Amie McVerry and Karen Sivacek–Knudsen and her husband Arthur. Also surviving Clara are several nieces and nephews, her extended family in Germany, their spouses and children.
The family would like to express their most sincere appreciation and thanks to our compassionate caregivers, Nancy and Christine, in addition to the nursing staff and volunteer caregivers, Colleen, John and Rhonda of the (Danbury) Regional Hospice and Palliative Care team all of who provided Clara their most expert support and care until the end.
There will be no calling hours and a private memorial is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to; Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 or to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, CT 06811.
Published in News Times on Nov. 2, 2019