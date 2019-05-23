The News-Times Obituaries
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bridgewater Congregational Church
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd.
Bridgewater, CT
Clare Raymond


Clare Raymond Obituary
Clare E. Raymond
On Friday, May 17, 2019 Clare E. Raymond loving wife and mother of three children passed away at age 89.
Clare was born May 28, 1929 in Manhattan, NY to Max Schmitt and Clare (Braker) Schmitt. On July 13,1963 she married Edwin G. Raymond Jr.; they raised three sons, Edwin III, Jon and Craig. She was employed by Danbury Savings Bank and New Milford Public Education and served as household CEO/Domestic Engineer for the Raymond family.
Clare was preceded in death by her parents and husband Edwin Jr. She is survived by her three children; Edwin III and his wife Abigail, Jon and his wife Mary, Craig as well as her sister Hazel and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed and loved her five grandchildren; Stephen, Alyson, Emily, Jenna, Emma and one great-grandchild; Anthony.
Clare's passion for art and sewing, crocheting, knitting, ceramics, painting, chocolatier and baking were received and enjoyed by many during her time here.
A Memorial Service/Celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11:00am at the Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Bridgewater, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in her memory. To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit Hullfuneralservice.com
Published in News Times on May 23, 2019
