Clare E. Raymond

On Friday, May 17, 2019 Clare E. Raymond loving wife and mother of three children passed away at age 89.

Clare was born May 28, 1929 in Manhattan, NY to Max Schmitt and Clare (Braker) Schmitt. On July 13,1963 she married Edwin G. Raymond Jr.; they raised three sons, Edwin III, Jon and Craig. She was employed by Danbury Savings Bank and New Milford Public Education and served as household CEO/Domestic Engineer for the Raymond family.

Clare was preceded in death by her parents and husband Edwin Jr. She is survived by her three children; Edwin III and his wife Abigail, Jon and his wife Mary, Craig as well as her sister Hazel and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed and loved her five grandchildren; Stephen, Alyson, Emily, Jenna, Emma and one great-grandchild; Anthony.

Clare's passion for art and sewing, crocheting, knitting, ceramics, painting, chocolatier and baking were received and enjoyed by many during her time here.

A Memorial Service/Celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11:00am at the Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Bridgewater, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in her memory. Published in News Times on May 23, 2019