|
|
Clarence Edward Butler
Clarence Edward Butler, 96, of Ridgefield, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Justine Herman Butler. Friends will be received on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First Congregational Church; 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment with military honors will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport.
Published in News Times on Dec. 3, 2019