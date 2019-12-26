|
|
Clayton Winters
Clayton R. Winters of Sherman, CT, passed away at home Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 85.
He was born August 1, 1934 in New York, NY son of the late Edward and Loretta (Kruse) Winters. He grew up in Waterbury, CT; graduated from Crosby High School class of 1952, attended Valparaiso University in Indiana and graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, CT with a BA in business. Clayton had lived in New York City and was coming to his Sherman home on weekends until he moved to Sherman permanently in 1985. On March 10, 1994 he married Jill (Lewis) Finch in Sherman. Clayton retired from Boyd's Mills Press in 2009. He was an active member of the Sherman Congregational Church, he was a volunteer with the Sherman Ambulance Corps., very active with Matthew 25 and F.I.S.H in Sherman, he supported the Merwinsville Hotel and volunteered at New Milford Hospital.
He is survived by his wife Jill Finch of Sherman, sons Clayton Winters Jr. and Mark Winters, ten grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A funeral service will take place at a later date. Contributions in Clayton's memory may be made to the Community Relief Fund, 6 Church Rd., Sherman, CT 06784. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Dec. 29, 2019