|
|
Clifford B. Pomeroy, Jr.
Clifford Bradley Pomeroy Jr., known as "Kippy," passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Regional Hospice, after bravely fighting a long illness, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born January 27th, 1942 to the late Clifford Sr. and Alice (Schulte) Pomeroy. He was the proud father of two daughters and loving husband to Marilyn "Bonnie" (Peet) Pomeroy. In addition to his wife, Kippy is survived by his daughters: Kari Del Vecchio and her husband Daniel, Kimberly Schmus and her husband Bob, his step sons: Bennett Short and his wife LeAnn, Robert Short and his wife Aubrey, his sisters: Pamela Portelance and her husband Richard, Gail and the late Herman Bizer, his beloved grandchildren: Emma, Lyndsey, and Lana Del Vecchio, Ellie and Camden Schmus, Hannah, David, Colton, and Weston, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews, honorary grandsons Dylan and Zac, and his first great-grandchild on the way.
Kippy proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy, during the Cuban missile crisis, as well as the Army Reserves. Kippy was a kind, loving, gentle, soul, adored by so many.
Kippy's family will be celebrating him on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield. A presentation of Naval honors will be held that day at 7 p.m. and will conclude with a brief prayer service. A private inurnment will be held the following day.
In lieu of the flowers, Kippy would prefer memorial contributions be made to the Regional Hospice and Home Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810. To view the full obituary, place online condolences, and/or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020