|
|
Clifford Dexter Falls
Clifford Dexter Falls passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at Bethel Health Care in Bethel, CT. Clifford was born on May 4, 1938 in Danbury, CT to the late Grace (Crawford) and Frank Falls.
Clifford was a proud Army Veteran who served from 1962 to 1967. He was the owner and operator of Fairfield Drainage of Bethel, CT.
In his free time, Clifford enjoyed going to Dunkin' Donuts and talking with his friends.
He is survived by his siblings; Donald Falls (Helen), Frank Falls, and Mary Brown. As well as several nieces and nephews. Clifford is predeceased by his siblings; Robert, Billy, Dickie, Betty and Arthur.
The family would like to thank Regional Hospice and Bethel Health Care, along with their staff, for the care they had given Clifford.
A Graveside Service, featuring Military Honors, will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery (Rt. 302, Bethel CT 06801) at 10 a.m.
