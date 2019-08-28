The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 616-5128
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Rt. 302, Bethel CT 06801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Falls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford D. Falls


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford D. Falls Obituary
Clifford Dexter Falls
Clifford Dexter Falls passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at Bethel Health Care in Bethel, CT. Clifford was born on May 4, 1938 in Danbury, CT to the late Grace (Crawford) and Frank Falls.
Clifford was a proud Army Veteran who served from 1962 to 1967. He was the owner and operator of Fairfield Drainage of Bethel, CT.
In his free time, Clifford enjoyed going to Dunkin' Donuts and talking with his friends.
He is survived by his siblings; Donald Falls (Helen), Frank Falls, and Mary Brown. As well as several nieces and nephews. Clifford is predeceased by his siblings; Robert, Billy, Dickie, Betty and Arthur.
The family would like to thank Regional Hospice and Bethel Health Care, along with their staff, for the care they had given Clifford.
A Graveside Service, featuring Military Honors, will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery (Rt. 302, Bethel CT 06801) at 10 a.m.
To light a candle or leave a condolence in his memory please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
Download Now