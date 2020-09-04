Clinton Leroy Piersall Jr.Clinton Leroy Piersall Jr., 96, of Brewster, NY passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Ruth "Janet" Piersall and the beloved father of the late Steven Piersall.Mr. Piersall was born on June 26, 1924 in Pawling, NY; a son of the late Clinton and Kathleen (Maile) Piersall.A longtime Brewster resident, Mr. Piersall was a US Army World War II Veteran and a retired Letter Carrier for the USPS. He is survived by his son, David Piersall and his wife, Valerie as well as 2 grandsons, David and Tim Piersall, a great-grandson, Hudson Clinton Baker Piersall as well several nieces and nephews.Graveside funeral services with military honors will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Section 23, Wooster Cemetery; Danbury. Social distancing and facial coverings are required. There will be no calling hours.Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, Danbury is in care of funeral arrangements.