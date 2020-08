Clotilde Do CoutoClotilde De Jesus Do Couto, 89, of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday. She was the wife of the late Antonio Do Couto.A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery, Section, 19, Danbury, CT.For a complete obituary and to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com