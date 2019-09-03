|
Clyde M. Finger, Jr.
Clyde Miller Finger, Jr., 93 a lifelong resident of Bethel and Southbury passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at Spring Village of Danbury Senior Living. He was born on September 29, 1925 to Clyde Miller Finger, Sr., and Frances Yorke Race Finger of Bethel, CT. He was a graduate of Bethel High School.
Clyde enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, 4th Division and served from 1943 to 1945. He deployed to the Pacific theater and was awarded a Bronze Star with Valor. He served as a weapons instructor at Camp Lejeune in 1950-1951 during the Korean War.
In 1947, he married Mabelle Olive Birrell. In 1954, took over operations at the William Birrell Jr. and Company, the family hatting industry shop that produced templates, patterns and components for hat factories. Starting in 1965, he worked as a carpenter and eventually transitioned into project management and clerk of the works for projects on medical and municipal buildings.
Clyde was involved in several organizations in the Bethel area, including the A. F. & A. M. Eureka Lodge No. 83, being installed as Worshipful Master in 2003; VFW Post 935, Bethel; and American Legion Post 100.
Clyde was a member of the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department since 1947, serving for over 70 years and holding every officer rank, including Fire Chief in years 1967-1972. He was a member of the Fairfield County Fire Chiefs Emergency plan and was inducted into the Connecticut Firemen's Association's Hall of Fame in 2013. He was happiest when helping others in any endeavor and will be missed by his friends and family.
Clyde was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mabelle (Sugar) Olive Birrell; his sister Frances Jean Bassett; and his sister Phyllis Taylor Myers. He is survived by his sister Carole Spector, Coronado, CA and his brother Donald G. Finger, Queen Creek, AZ, nephew Donald J. Finger and Fran Finger, Hope Valley, RI; nephew Alan Weiss, Queen Creek, AZ; nephew Gary K. Taylor, Passau, Germany; and niece Cheryl Piencykowski and Ronald, Clearwater, FL.
Immediate family are son Clyde W. Finger and Margaret Ricker of Oxford, CT; son Stephen Finger and Debra Finger of LaVale, MD; daughter Joy Wood and Richard Wood of Cottage Grove, WI; and son Robert Finger and Ana Maria Florez of Weston, FL. The grandchildren are Ashley Yorke Carpenter and spouse Matthew Carpenter; Shelby Salmon and spouse Ryan Salmon; grandson Matthew Finger and spouse Mackenzie Fama; granddaughter Amelia Helen Erbs and spouse P. J. Erbs; granddaughter Elizabeth Birrell Wood; grandson Munir Livos; and granddaughter Laura Livos. Great-grandchildren are Wyatt Andrew Carpenter, Catherine Mary Erbs, and Helena Bea Salmon.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff at Spring Village and the New Milford VNA Hospice Center for their care and compassion towards our father.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Bethel Vol. Fire Department, 38 South St., Bethel, CT 06801 or the New Milford VNA/ Hospice, 68 Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT 06776.
Friends and acquaintances are invited to a memorial service celebrating the life of Clyde at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT with Pastor John Esposito of the Gaylordsville United Methodist Church officiating. Interment of the ashes will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Dodgingtown Rd., Bethel. Immediately afterward, friends are all invited to the Bethel Vol. Fire Dept. Hall, South St. Bethel, for fellowship and light fare following interment.
Published in News Times on Sept. 8, 2019