Cole Robert Montefusco
On February 1, 2020 our family suffered a devastating loss. Cole, our beautiful son, brother, nephew and cousin was taken from us unexpectedly. Cole was a beautiful soul; he was handsome, brilliant, creative and charismatic. He had a fierce love of family and those he held close to his heart. He also loved animals immensely, especially his dog Zeus. Cole was passionate about spending time with family, travel, and snowboarding. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Rangers fan, enjoyed watching NFL football and loved to play and watch basketball. His favorite artist was Mac Miller. He had a wicked sense of humor that often left us shaking our heads and laughing till tears rolled down our faces. We often would ask ourselves "Where did he come from?"
To describe him as witty is an understatement. Cole, who was a senior at UConn, was beyond excited about his future upon graduation; he had amazing opportunities awaiting him. If we were to write about all of the wonderful characteristics that Cole exuded we would be looking at a novel.
There are not enough words to describe our Cole. We are beyond grateful to have had him in our lives for he taught us patience, compassion and how to live life passionately. He will forever be loved, cherished and remembered in our hearts. Until we meet again…
Cole is survived by his parents, Robert and Dana Montefusco, his best friend and brother, Christian Montefusco and his girlfriend Natasha, his beloved girlfriend Kimberly Simko, his grandparents Joan and Fred Montefusco-Gilbert, uncles and aunts, Anthony and Anna Quattrochi, James Quattrochi, Laurie and Tom Wilson, Vincent T. and Francene Quattrochi, John Lotierzo, cousins Danielle (John) Hayes, Anthony (Jessica) Quattrochi, Damon Quattrochi, and Dillon Montefusco, his beloved dog Zeus, and an extended family of loving cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents Anthony and Frances Quattrochi.
Friends will be received from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6 and Friday, February 7 at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8 at St. Patrick's Church, 169 Blackrock Turnpike, Redding. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cole's Husky Thon 2020 fundraising campaign to support Connecticut Childrens Hospital - https://events.dancemarathon.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=595872
Published in News Times on Feb. 5, 2020