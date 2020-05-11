Concetta Hajj
Concetta (Tina) M. Hajj, 93, of Danbury, beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Hajj, died at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jerome and Susan (Pannozza) LaBarbera. Tina attended St. Peter's School and Danbury High School.
During World War II, Tina worked at The Barden Corporation. Afterward, she worked at several other stores on Main Street in Danbury including the Luggage Shop, Vogue House, and several dress shops. Tina was also a homemaker, spending most of her years at home taking care of her family.
Tina was an active member of the Saint Ann Melkite Catholic Church, and the ladies' guild where she spent her time as a volunteer for the annual church Bazaar and other church events. She was also an active member of the Lebanon-American Club Ladies Auxiliary and a member of 2 AARP groups. Tina enjoyed traveling, including many trips to Las Vegas with her late husband Bill, trips to Europe with her sister-in-law Lillian (Hajj) Ramey, and most recently a trip to Florida in February with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed golfing at the Peach Lake Golf Club, going to the theatre, card parties, dining out, and various day trips.
Tina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and cooking delicious meals for them. In her younger years, she enjoyed entertaining, including hosting an annual Memorial Day picnic and a Christmas Eve open house.
She will be sadly missed by her son William A. Hajj and his wife Elizabeth; her daughter Cynthia A. (Hajj) Scalzo of Boston, MA; her five grandchildren Justin, Danielle, and Andrea Hajj and Richard and Gregory Scalzo; and 5 cherished great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph LaBarbera and his wife Dee, her sister-in-law Connie LaBarbera, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
In addition to her parents and late husband, she was also predeceased by her adored brother Jerry LaBarbera and beloved sister Jeanette (LaBarbera) Voccia.
Donations may be made in Tina's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Saint Ann Melkite Catholic Church, 181 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, CT 06811.
Due to the ongoing public health emergency, a private graveside funeral service, and burial will take place at Saint Peter Cemetery in Danbury, CT.
A Liturgy in memory of Tina will be scheduled at St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church, Danbury when conditions improve and gatherings are once again permitted.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Concetta (Tina) M. Hajj, 93, of Danbury, beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Hajj, died at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jerome and Susan (Pannozza) LaBarbera. Tina attended St. Peter's School and Danbury High School.
During World War II, Tina worked at The Barden Corporation. Afterward, she worked at several other stores on Main Street in Danbury including the Luggage Shop, Vogue House, and several dress shops. Tina was also a homemaker, spending most of her years at home taking care of her family.
Tina was an active member of the Saint Ann Melkite Catholic Church, and the ladies' guild where she spent her time as a volunteer for the annual church Bazaar and other church events. She was also an active member of the Lebanon-American Club Ladies Auxiliary and a member of 2 AARP groups. Tina enjoyed traveling, including many trips to Las Vegas with her late husband Bill, trips to Europe with her sister-in-law Lillian (Hajj) Ramey, and most recently a trip to Florida in February with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed golfing at the Peach Lake Golf Club, going to the theatre, card parties, dining out, and various day trips.
Tina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and cooking delicious meals for them. In her younger years, she enjoyed entertaining, including hosting an annual Memorial Day picnic and a Christmas Eve open house.
She will be sadly missed by her son William A. Hajj and his wife Elizabeth; her daughter Cynthia A. (Hajj) Scalzo of Boston, MA; her five grandchildren Justin, Danielle, and Andrea Hajj and Richard and Gregory Scalzo; and 5 cherished great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph LaBarbera and his wife Dee, her sister-in-law Connie LaBarbera, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
In addition to her parents and late husband, she was also predeceased by her adored brother Jerry LaBarbera and beloved sister Jeanette (LaBarbera) Voccia.
Donations may be made in Tina's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Saint Ann Melkite Catholic Church, 181 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, CT 06811.
Due to the ongoing public health emergency, a private graveside funeral service, and burial will take place at Saint Peter Cemetery in Danbury, CT.
A Liturgy in memory of Tina will be scheduled at St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church, Danbury when conditions improve and gatherings are once again permitted.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 11, 2020.