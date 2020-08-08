1/1
Connor Sheehan
1993 - 2020
Connor J. Sheehan
Connor James Sheehan, Cincinnati, OH, entered eternal rest on July 26th, 2020 at 26 years old.
Connor was known for his charming, sparkling, and humorous personality. He will also be remembered for his unwavering loyalty to his friends, and his boundless capacity to care for others.
Connor was his mother's birthday gift on December 15th, 1993 in Staten Island, NY. He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Barbara, and sister Morgan and his beloved husky, Murphy. He is also survived by his grandparents, Pat and Connie Mangraviti, and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Connor graduated from Olentangy Liberty High School in 2012 after enjoying four years of participation in lacrosse and cross country. During that time, he also worked with The Miracle League baseball program for children with mental and physical disabilities and was an active member of Young Life. He went on to attend Miami University of Ohio, where he joined Phi Kappa Tau. Connor worked in Logistics Sales and Management but was passionate about fitness and helping others on their personal health journeys.
Visiting hours will be held at Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, CT on Tuesday, August 11th from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 12th at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 169 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, CT. Social distancing rules and the requirement of face masks will apply at both the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to: The Connor Sheehan Fund for Students with Mental Illness. https://www.facebook.com/donate/643062063227577/?fundraiser_source=external_url
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Hull Funeral Home - Danbury
AUG
5
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Hull Funeral Home - Danbury
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
2 entries
August 5, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
JOANNA Razi
August 4, 2020
The Compassionate Friends
