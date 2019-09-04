|
|
Cono "Bill", "Carnie"
Babbino
Cono "Bill", "Carnie" Babbino of New Milford, CT passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut at the age of 79.
Bill was born October 7, 1939 in Brooklyn NY, oldest child of the late William and Helen (Lardino) Babbino. He graduated from Valley Stream North on Long Island, NY in 1958 and three days after his 19th birthday he joined the ranks of the U.S. Air Force, serving for 11 years and two tours in Vietnam. On July 3, 1970 he married the love of his life, soul-mate and best friend, Frances McAllister from Newburgh, NY and they have lived in New Milford for the past 27 years, celebrating their most wonderful anniversary of 49 years this past July.
Bill loved New Milford and was involved in many things there including being the past President of The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce for 12 years, co-chaired N.M. Village Fair Days with his wife Fran for many years, was a lifetime member of the , a member of the American Legion and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). He was the business manager of his wife's karate studio, the Double Dragon Dojo and recently was working for CT Cellar Doors in Oakville, CT. If anyone needed help he would be there to do whatever he could. Bill was proud to be an American, to have served in the military and loved his country.
Bill was a great story teller and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and passing on his stories at family gatherings especially on Christmas Eve where all the family met at his house. He was so proud of all his children and absolutely cherished his grandchildren and great granddaughter.
He had been so brave and strong going through what he had to endure these past few months and his family is so proud of him. His amazing radio-announcer voice may now be silent but his smiling face is etched in our minds forever while his eternal love surrounds us. He is so loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Besides his wife, Frances, he is survived by his sons, Fred Babbino of Albany, NY, Thomas Babbino and wife Elizabeth of Trumbull, CT, Daniel Babbino and wife Rebecca of Bethel, CT, daughter Melanie Babbino and fiancée Barry of Woodbury, CT, and son William Babbino and fiancée Nancy of Woodbury, CT. Brothers Thomas Babbino of New Port Richey, FL, William Babbino of Port Richey, FL, sister Mary Foster of Mastic Beach, NY, Edward Babbino of Patchogue, NY. Grandchildren Jennifer, Matthew, Justin, Brianna, Thomas, Olivia, Amber and Autumn, a great granddaughter, Rori Elizabeth, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held Friday September 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a service starting at 8:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Private cremation will follow.
Contributions in Mr. Cono Babbino's memory may be given to Because 4 Paws, 2 old Park Lane, New Milford, CT 06776
Published in News Times on Sept. 5, 2019