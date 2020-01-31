|
Constance F. "Sis" Catalina
Constance F. "Sis" Catalina, a resident of Danbury and formerly of Ossining passed away Thursday, January 30, 2010, in Danbury, CT.
Connie was born in The Bronx on July 18, 1921 and was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Jordan) Fitzgerald. She was 98. Connie graduated Ossining High School in 1939. She then worked for Eastern Aircraft during WWII and was a "Rosie The Riveter." She married Lawrence Catalina in 1948.
Sis is survived by her son Thomas Catalina (Antoinette) and daughter Janet Caselnova; her grandchildren Robert Caselnova and Thomas Catalina; and her sister Evelyn Hester. She was predeceased by her husband Larry.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Dorsey. Funeral Mass on Monday at St. Augustine Church at 11 a.m. Interment at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
