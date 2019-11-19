|
|
Cora Mitchell
Mrs. Cora Mae Mitchell, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday November 15, 2019 at Bethel Health Care Center in Bethel. She was born October 30, 1937 in Lockheart, Florida to the late Arthur and Christine (Ferry) Mitchell. Cora was the wife of the late Stanley W. Mitchell, Jr.
Cora was an avid reader and enjoyed reading about animals, especially cats. She enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for her Hunter's Stew, rang bells in the Bell Choir at Danbury United Methodist Church and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Above all, Cora was a devoted mother and cherished her family.
Cora will be sadly missed by her sons: Stanley W. Mitchell, III of Illinois and James A. Mitchell and his wife, Diana, of New Hampshire; and her step granddaughter, Jacqueline Fletcher. Cora was predeceased by her siblings: Donald, Arthur and Carol.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 25, 2019 at Danbury United Methodist Church, 5 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury with burial in Great Plain Cemetery to follow. There are no calling hours.
Cornell Memorial Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 23, 2019