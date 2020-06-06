Curt Douglas Steel
Curt Douglas Steel, 67, known to his beloved grandkids as "Pappa", passed away in Bluffton, SC on May 31, 2020 after battling a rare form of young-onset dementia called Posterior Cortical Atrophy (PCA).
Curt was born on December 29, 1952 in Abington, PA, son of the late Joan Marriott and John Steel. He attended Abington High School, class of 1970, and went on to become a proud Penn State alumnus with a degree in biology and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa. Curt met his future wife Cindie Clark in the Fall of 1971 when Curt's cousin, Leslie Marriott (McAllister), a nursing school friend of Cindie's, introduced them. They were married on September 1, 1973 at the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, NJ. After spending the first part of his career in the South Jersey/Philadelphia area in medical sales and the computer industry, a job opportunity in the nuclear fuel industry brought him to Connecticut where he and his family settled.
Curt and Cindie lived for 17 years in Sherman, CT in the District 2 Schoolhouse, pouring their hearts and souls into its restoration and maintenance. Despite his light-hearted complaints, he truly loved executing Cindie's renovation and decorating plans drawing on his vast mechanical and woodworking skills. Neighbors will remember Curt driving his antique Farmall tractor in town parades and joyfully taking his grandkids for rides.
Curt was a man of many and wide ranging talents and enjoyed passing many of these on to both his children starting at an early age. Those who knew Curt will remember his ability to make a long story longer, his endless cache of witty expressions, and his great sense of humor. Carrying on the Steel family tradition of nicknames, you knew you were truly loved if he gave you one.
Curt was a lifelong scientist who strongly believed in advancing scientific research. Of equal importance was his belief in "helping thy neighbor". Shortly after his diagnosis, and without hesitation, he volunteered to become a donor to the Brain Bank at the Medical University of South Carolina, something he was extremely proud of, hoping his contribution would help advance the knowledge of PCA as well as the treatment for those with this rare form of dementia and other neurological diseases.
Curt is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Cindie Clark (Queenie, Cupcake) Steel; his daughter Kristen (Fi) and son-in-law Daryl Daniels of New Milford, CT, his son Jonathan (Buzz) and daughter-in-law Britt of Westport, CT, and his four beloved grandchildren, Claire and Benjamin Daniels and Jack and Sloane Steel. He is also survived by a brother, Ken Steel; a sister Kim Steel McCullough; cousins Leslie McAllister, Liz (Piglet), Ellen (Sheba) and Andrew (Droid) Steel; brother-in-law David Clark (Bundini); sister-in-law Kathie Clark Brown (Kase) and Tom Brown. He was pre-deceased by his dear uncles Ned (Weasel) Steel and Bill (Willy T) Marriott, and his Aunt Doris (Chubbs) Steel.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the many care partners who loved Curt throughout his long journey: Dave Clark, Kathie and Tom Brown, Curt's lifelong dear friend Stu (Gar) Brown, Lynn Bowen Paradis, Kathy Dennis, Lynne and Joe Young, Jackie Tilley from Benton House and Laura McCall, APRN from SC House Calls.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Curt's memory to Memory Matters (https://mymemorymatters.org/donate/) or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (https://hospicecarelc.org/donate/)
A celebration of life in South Carolina is targeted for May 2021 when family and friends can safely travel and gather together. If you would like to share your favorite memories of Curt, please send them to the family at Curtsteelmemorial@gmail.com.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 6, 2020.