Cynthia (Cindy) Carloni
Cynthia (Cindy) Carloni, age 62 of Southbury entered into rest on Nov. 19, 2019 in Waterbury Hospital. She was born in Derby on July 27, 1957 the youngest of three daughters to the late Anthony and Clara (Politi) Carloni and was raised in Seymour. She obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Service Administration. Most of her career, loving to work and being a hard worker, Cindy worked two jobs in the Human Service. She was also a published Author and Researcher, but most importantly she loved giving of herself to help others. She is survived by two sisters Donna Orzech (Bill) and Blanche Krasnicki, one nephew David Krasnicki (Tammy), one niece Susan Nappi, a great-nephew Hunter Krasnicki, her closest friend Deborah Colson, many loving friends, Barbara Lovisolo, Deb Genovese, Athena Owens, Judy Anderson,m Senora Smith, Charlie Coretto, and Bill Pierce, and several out of state cousins. She was predeceased by her cousin whom she considered a brother Richard (Dickie) Carloni. Cindy obtained happiness and peace through the sharing of my blessings and her living a purpose driven life. Friends may call on Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 10 am to 12 p.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Her funeral servicer will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Garden Mausoleum, Derby. Memorial contributions may be made to Joyce Meyers Ministries, 700 Grace Pkwy., Fenton, MO 63026 or Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 1579 Straits Turnpike Unit 1E Middlebury, CT 06762. Online condolences may be left at www.adzimafh.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 23, 2019