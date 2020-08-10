Cynthia Cote

Cynthia "Missy" Janet Cote

Cynthia "Missy" Janet Cote, age 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Candlewood Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, CT, after an extremely long battle with cancer and subsequent complicating issues on August 7, 2020.

Extremely brave and courageous showing determination, she was an inspiration to those who knew and cared for her. Missy dedicated her life to the love and care of animals. She worked at Plumtrees Animal Hospital in Danbury, Aspetuck Animal Hospital in New Preston, CT and Toll Gate Animal Clinic, Litchfield, CT. Missy was an avid reader, has a quest for knowledge, constantly taking online veterinary courses. She was very spiritual, in a quiet way, often taking online bible study seminars while taking tedious notes. She also loved to cook for her family as she found and cataloged new recipes.

In addition to the love and care for her sons, Gerritt Dustin "Dusty" Walker and Bradley "Skeet" Walker, the jewels of her life were her grandchildren Mellyna (18) and Sam (9). Missy inspired the love and appreciation of learning to both her grandchildren and was always a great listener and source of comfort in their lives. This is evidenced by the fact that Mellyna excelled in school and currently is preparing to start college this month. Mellyna credits her grandmother's wisdom and time spent with her for her love of studying and literature. Also, nothing pleased Missy more than taking Sam to Tae Kwon Do classes and watching him mature and gain more self-confidence each year. Many friends and colleagues will miss her pleasant and joyful manner as they continue to use her courage to inspire their lives.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful caring staff at Candlewood Valley Nursing Center for the compassion and patience they exhibited to Missy while she was in their care. A memorial celebration of Missy's life will take place privately. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the New Milford Animal Welfare Society, 8 Dodd Rd., New Milford, CT 06776.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store