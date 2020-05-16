Cyril G. McCabe
Dec 6, 1940 - May 15, 2020
Cyril G. McCabe, 79, of Danbury, beloved husband of Joan (Theobald) McCabe, died peacefully at his home on Friday, May 15th, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with a very rare and aggressive cancer. He was born on December 6, 1940, son of the late Cyril G., Sr. and Anne (Woods) McCabe.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Cy was the oldest of five siblings. As a young boy he worked various jobs, delivering newspapers, working in a deli, and believe it or not an altar boy. Moving to West Islip with his family in his teenage years he met his loving wife Joan in high school. He knew he had found the one from the moment he met her.
Cy graduated from St. John's University with a degree in Business Administration. He would go on to use this degree working at IBM Corporation where he excelled as an executive manager. He would retire 32 years later.
Cy and Joan moved to Danbury, in 1973 where they raised their children.
He was an avid hockey Dad and grandpa coaching all of his three children. Later in life he was able to enjoy watching his grandchildren play hockey as well. He was a devoted NY Rangers fan.
He was also a huge Green Bay Packers Fan. During his battle the Green Bay Packers so generously sent their #1 fan many autographed items which lifted his spirits tremendously. These items were added to his vast collection of memorabilia.
Mallorytown, Ontario was considered his second home. He loved fishing, boating, riding on the lawn mower and walking in the woods. Nothing could beat the view of the beautiful St. Lawrence River. He will surely be missed by his Canadian family and friends.
In addition to his cherished wife of 58 years, Joan, he will be sadly missed by his three children, Kenneth, Deborah, Jeffrey and his wife, Wendi: his four grandchildren, Erin Harvey and her husband, Chad, Megan, Ryan and Kaylee McCabe: his brother, Michael McCabe and his wife, Pam: and his four sisters, Anne Sheridan and her husband, Peter, Mary O'Mara and her husband, Bob, Kathleen MacConell and her husband, Doug, and Eileen Thomas and her husband, Bob. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Cy will be missed by many and remembered as a wonderful Husband, great Dad, fantastic Grandpa and Pops.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, there are no public services at this time. The family looks forward to the time when they can embrace their friends and celebrate Cy's life. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and time.
The McCabe family would like to express their sincere gratitude to our family, friends and neighbors who kept Cy in their prayers and thoughts during this trying time.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in Danbury News Times on May 16, 2020.