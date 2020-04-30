|
Dana Elias Dewan
Danbury – Dana Elias Dewan, "Tuttie" age 60, a lifelong resident of Danbury, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born July 9, 1959 and was the son of the late Emil and Evelyn (Ziemba) Dewan.
Dana graduated Danbury High School in 1977 and shortly thereafter, began working for Gavagan Electronics where he developed his love of small engines and cars. He then pursued an education in Radiologic Technology at Danbury Hospital, graduating in 1984. It is here where he met his match and found the love of his life in Colleen. His career brought him to many places, yet Dana preferred smaller more intimate locations where he could be interactive with his patients, other staff and show his wonderful sense of humor. He started in Putnam Hospital and then on to Winsted Hospital for many years until their closure in 1996. He ended his career with the Danbury Medical Group where he retired in 2016.
Always having an interest in food and cooking, he realized a passion by attending The Connecticut Culinary Institute where he received a certificate in Baking and Culinary Arts.
He often would surprise his wife and the night shift at Danbury Hospital with his delectable desserts. Using his passion for cooking he started a small side business, Epicurean Delights and would often cater small affairs for family and friends.
Dana was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors. Particularly, he loved spending time at his second home in Maine. A sincere and genuine friend, his laughter was infectious and could easily get anyone to smile with his wicked sense of humor. He will be remembered as a great Brother, Uncle, Dad and Loving husband.
Dana will be sadly missed by Colleen, his devoted wife of 34 years; his daughter Chelsea Dewan and partner Danny Nguyen, his son Devon Dewan and his fiancé Danae Castillo; his brother Darryll Dewan and partner Carol Hawkes, his niece Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee; his nephews Daniel, Dayne, Dawson, and Dillon Dewan, and many other family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Dana was predeceased by his brother Duke Dewan.
Donations can be made to support the St. Anthony parish in Danbury in Dana's name. Email to [email protected]
Funeral services for Dana will be held in the future at the convenience of the family.
The Cornell Memorial Funeral Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on May 2, 2020