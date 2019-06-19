Daniel Eric Kendrick

Daniel Eric Kendrick of Danbury, CT passed away Friday June 7, 2019 at the age of 29. Daniel was born and raised in Port Charlotte, Florida on August 19, 1989 to Doreen Johnson Panyard and Kenneth Wilson.

Daniel had many passions in his life, most of all he enjoyed making others laugh. Though he had an old soul, Daniel was a true kid at heart. Daniel had a heart of gold, and was a loyal, true friend to everyone that knew him. He will be truly missed by his girlfriend Kelly Sagnelli, of Brookfield, CT and her two children, Avery and Mason.

He is survived by his mother Doreen Johnson Panyard (husband Tim Panyard) and his father Kenneth Wilson. Three sisters, Penny Wilson, Leah Kendrick, Leslie (Kendrick) Stieber, as well as his niece Kaylin Stieber, grandmother Dolly Johnson and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held later this month in his hometown of Port Charlotte, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to A New Direction www.and4wm.com.

