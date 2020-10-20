1/1
Daniel T. Riccio
Daniel T. Riccio, age 90 of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. Born on March 13, 1930 in Bridgeport, he was a son of the late Donato and Lena Capozzi Riccio. Daniel was the owner and operator of Ricci's Salon in Newtown and the owner of Ricky's Shopping Center. He was a member of the Mill River Country Club and the Sterling Ski Club. Daniel enjoyed spending his time traveling, but above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. Daniel is survived by his two beloved children, Kimberly Riccio Trimble of FL and Daniel Riccio and his wife Elizabeth of Trumbull, his four cherished grandchildren, Daniel Riccio, Jr. and his wife Meghan, Allison Trimble and her husband Bryan Lisansky, Jessica Trimble, and Matthew Riccio and his wife Alyssa, his three adored great-grandchildren, Daniel III, Matthew, and Isabella, his beloved companion of 17 years, Angela Nobile as well as several nieces and nephews. Daniel was predeceased by his first wife, Jean Iannarone Riccio, his brother Frank Riccio, and his sister Marion Nacewicz.
Friends are invited to meet directly in Resurrection Cemetery, 188 South Main Street, Newtown, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. for graveside committal services. Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
My condolences to all of the Riccio family. I know that he will always be in your hearts and in your thoughts for all days to come.
Mike Palatiello
Friend
