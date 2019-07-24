Daniel Tidgwell

Daniel Marcus Tidgwell, age 35, died on July 22, 2019 at his home in Woodbury, CT. Dan struggled with a substance use disorder for many years, and fought the disease hard throughout his life. He had enjoyed sobriety for the last two years, but unfortunately he lost the battle for his life on Monday. Dan attended Pomperaug High School, played football and hockey, and went on to graduate from Embry-Riddle University in 2007. He went on to become a co-pilot for American Airlines. In the last year, Dan was a valuable employee at Riordan Surveying and was proud of learning this trade. Dan always sought adventure whether it be downhill skiing, hiking, surfing and most recently, Onewheeling. He was a grateful member of the AA community and recently found a passion volunteering with the Special Olympics. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and found great comfort and strength in the reading of the scriptures. He always credited any sobriety he had to God's grace. In the last year Dan found such happiness reconnecting with his large family and the love of his life, Carly Cluney. Dan is survived by his parents Mark and Lynn Tidgwell, his siblings Thomas (Melissa), Conor (Erica) and Kelleigh Sturges (Thomas Sturges) and his maternal Grandparents Larry and Nancy Bossidy. Dan was a beloved uncle to two nieces and two nephews and was encircled with the love of many aunts, uncles and 27 cousins. He is predeceased by his paternal Grandparents Henry and Helen Tidgwell and his cousin Christopher Martin. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 5 p.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 26 at 12:30 p.m. Both services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Southbury and are open to the public. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dan's name to Shatterproof.org. The Carpino Funeral Home of Southbury has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com. Published in News Times on July 25, 2019