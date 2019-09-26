|
David J. Buczek
David J. Buczek, 56, of Brookfield, beloved husband of Debbie (Burden) Buczek, died at Danbury Hospital on Wednesday, September 25th. He was born in New Milford on May 19, 1963, cherished son of Joseph and Barbara (Puskarczyk) Buczek of Brookfield. He was a graduate of Brookfield High School, Class of 1981. David attended Western Connecticut College. He worked at Kimberly Clark for many years.
David was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Brookfield. He was an avid gardener, had a small business raising garden annuals and a small Christmas Tree farm. He also loved tractor pulls at local fairs and taking day trips with his wife.
David will be remembered as a kind hearted soul who found the good in everyone. He loved his family dearly and will be sadly missed.
In addition to his parents, Joseph and Barbara, and his wife, Debbie, he is survived by his sister, Cynthia Buczek; his nieces Sarah and Lauren Jelenffy; aunt, Carolyn Managan; uncle, Walter Kelly; great-aunt, Helen Makara, and several cousins. He will also be missed by his beloved dog Maggie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 30th at 11:00 a.m. St. Joseph Church, Brookfield. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, on Sunday between the hours of 2:00-5:00 p.m.
Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Joseph Church, Brookfield.
Published in News Times on Sept. 27, 2019