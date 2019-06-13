Services Cornell Memorial Home Inc 247 White St Danbury , CT 06810 (203) 748-4833 Resources More Obituaries for David Burke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Burke

David Burke, 78, of Crystal River, FL, formerly of Danbury, passed peacefully, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Bethel, surrounded by his loving family. His loved ones find comfort in the knowledge that he is finally reunited with his longtime sweetheart and beloved wife, the late Patricia (DeLong) Burke.

He was born in Manhattan, NY on December 19, 1940, son of the late James and Catherine (Crowley) Burke. He graduated from Henry Abbott Tech in 1958 and was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter's Church in Danbury.

Dave worked as a business agent for Local 303 Plumbers and Steamfitters. He was a member of the Concordia Society and enjoyed spending time with his buddies at the Catholic War Veterans. Dave especially loved spending time with his family and friends during the many clambakes and picnics he and his wife would host at their home. He loved to fish, spend time with his 5 "Girls" (daughters) and his sweetheart (wife) Patty. Most everything revolved around the kitchen table, where family and friends met to enjoy food and laughter. He was caring, funny, loving, and generous. He was an incredible dad to his girls and even their friends. He was the Dad who let us drive the boat or car with him long before we could reach the pedals. He was the Dad who took us fishing, never making us touch the disgusting worm or the gross fish and cleaned the fish we caught, he was the Dad that waited in long lines at the amusement parks or who brought home random pets for us to keep (even if he would get in trouble by Mom). He was the Dad that wiped our tears kissed our foreheads, put up with LOTS of our drama and helped us through it. Although he was especially content on the couch watching Westerns or black and white movies, he was the Dad that took us out for Chinese dinner on Friday nights and let us order the Poo-Poo Platter we never ate just so we could say that word. We knew to our very core that he and mom loved us. Dad was brave, mending his families' broken heart by the death of our much loved Mom and Grandma. Dave was a man who never met a stranger. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His girls will cherish their memories of the family tradition of dancing with him to "Daddy's Little Girl," and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." He would always comment that he was blessed with five daughters and gained five sons. A life well lived and loved.

He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Catherine Giannone and husband, Frank, Colleen LaHood and husband, Tom, Darlene Corrie and husband, Terry, Patty Ann Rizzo and husband, Anthony, Jr., and Meghan Casali and husband, Jim; his twelve grandchildren, Michael Burke and wife, Valerie, Matthew Giannone, Katie Giannone, Cari Renn and husband, Steve, Kayla Velez and husband, Josh, Madison Corrie, Anthony Rizzo III, Chelsie Kaptein and husband, Mike, Ryan Rizzo, Jimmy, Joshua, and Jack Casali; and his five great-grandchildren, Jeter Gavel, Lexi, Grayson, Mia Renn, and Michael Kaptein, Jr. He is also survived by his brother and best friend, James Burke and his wife, Joan and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by four siblings, Jackie, Mary, Margie and Patsy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church in Bethel. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Monday between the hours of 3:00-7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.

