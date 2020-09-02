David C. Ferris, Sr.
Feb. 10, 1949 - Aug. 25, 2020David Ferris, Sr., 71, of Woodbury passed away on Aug. 25th. David was born in Danbury on Feb. 10, 1949, to William D.B. Ferris, Sr. and Florence (Lieze) Ferris. He grew up in Newtown, where he met his future bride, Judie Iles. The sweethearts were married in 1968, and celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary last October.
David was predeceased by his parents, his brothers William D.B. Ferris, Jr., Earl D. Ferris, and sister, Charlotte Stephen. He is survived by his wife, Judie; son David Jr. and his wife Gosia, grandchildren Hannah, Luke and Julian; daughter Tami, grandchildren Alicia, Travis, and Ricki Lynne; sister Gertrude Baron, brother Percy and his wife Eileen, sister-in-law Suzanne Korman, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
An outdoor celebration of David's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19th at the Ferris home. Attendants are asked to bring a chair and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in David's memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 5002, Woodbury, CT, 06798, or to the Veterans Administration of West Haven, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516-2770. To read the full obituary and leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com