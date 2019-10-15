|
David Edward Castruccio
David Edward Castruccio passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 at Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT while surrounded by his loving family. David was born on February 19, 1955 in Danbury, CT and is survived by his beloved wife Patricia Targett and his daughters Caitlin and Alison.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT) from 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church of Danbury at 10 a.m. To view full obituary, please visit
www.DanburyMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 16, 2019