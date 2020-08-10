David DeLong Coffin

David DeLong Coffin passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020, his 82nd birthday, at his home in Vero Beach, Florida. He was born on August 8, 1938 in Katonah, New York to Theodore and Grace Coffin. He grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut and graduated from Roger Ludlowe high school in 1956.

He received his Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania where he excelled in football and track, winning the Ivy League Conference in both sports during his senior year. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps before attending Harvard University and receiving his Master's degree in architecture.

Dave met his wife, Susan Newman, in Fairfield, CT and they were married in 1965. They moved to Ridgefield, CT in 1969 where they raised their family. Dave worked for Fletcher Thompson before starting his own architecture firm, David Coffin Architect, in 1973, still active today as Doyle Coffin Architecture. David and Susan were actively involved as volunteers for Engaged Encounter and Prison Ministry in Connecticut as well as for Hospice in Florida. Dave and Susan lived in Ridgefield until 2001, before retiring to Vero Beach, FL and Block Island, RI. Dave was a compassionate, generous, and loving man. He enjoyed his pets, playing card games, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife Susan of 55 years, his son Peter and his wife Marcie of Ridgefield, CT, his son Jared and his wife Kelly of Clemson, SC, his daughter Samantha Kohler and her husband Peter of Newtown, CT, as well as six grandchildren, Ashley Coffin, Kennedy Coffin Porter (Ronnie), Abigail Kohler, William Coffin, David Kohler, and Charles Coffin, and one great-grandchild, Malakai Porter. He is also survived by his sister Ann Granzen of Vero Beach, FL and his nephew Bill Granzen (Pat) of Goose Creek, SC. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Dave to VNA Hospice of the Treasure Coast or the Block Island Medical Center. Services in remembrance of Dave will be held at a later date.



