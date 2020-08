David J. CoonsDavid J. Coons, passed away peacefully on August 1st, 2020 at Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT. David was born on September 5th, 1957 in New Milford, CT to the late Ralph and Gladys Coons.David is survived by his beloved wife Lori Coons and two children.No services are to be held at this time. To view full obituary, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com