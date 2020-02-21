|
David Clay Dessureau
David Clay Dessureau, 34, of New Milford, passed away on February 13, 2020. Friends and family often mentioned that David had a big heart and would give you the shirt off his back to help those in need.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his father, William C. Dessureau, and stepmother Tricia Dessureau of New Milford; his mother Cathy (Inverno) Shepard, and stepfather Jimi Shepard of Greenwich; his brother Dean Dessureau and sister Tiffany Dessureau of New Milford; his brothers Drew, Daniel and Dylan Shepard of Greenwich; grandmother Elizabeth Dessureau of New Milford; daughter Peyton Rose and numerous extended family members and cherished friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Jim and Barbara Inverno; his grandmother Anita Miller and his grandfather William E. Dessureau.
Published in News Times on Feb. 22, 2020