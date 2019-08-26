|
David Francis Doonan
David Francis Doonan, 91, born and raised in Boston, MA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving children and their spouses, Sara and the late Craig Cleaves of Round Pound, ME; Martha and Dimitri Chaber of Danbury, CT; Diana and Glenn Van Deusen of Weston, CT and Frank and Michael Doonan-Talty of Los Angeles, CA as well as his grandchildren, Dimitri and Liam Chaber, Sage, his wife Kelsey, and Moriah Aronson and Peter and Daniel Van Deusen, as well as many nieces and nephews.
David was the son of William and Mary Josephine (Lyons) of Boston, MA. He was a man of many accomplishments. He graduated from MIT with a degree in chemical engineering and went on to get his MS at UMass. After marrying Ruth McCarty, he worked for the Army Chemical Center for his military service, Monsanto and Olin in Research and Development and designed and oversaw the building of a pilot plant in Lake Charles, LA. He received five patents for chemical processes that he invented. In addition to his full time jobs, he wrote for Chemical Abstracts magazine, was president of the American Institute for Chemical Engineers and an adjunct professor at Yale.
David also did much volunteer work, including delivering food for Meals on Wheels, volunteering at Yale Hospital, a choir member, CCD teacher and lector at St. Mary's church, VITA and Red Cross blood drives. He greatly enjoyed traveling the world, reading, sailing, woodworking and gardening. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. One of his first jobs was as an usher at Fenway Park.
As a dad, he made up a greatly anticipated new installment of "Mary Jane and Sally" stories every night to tell his children at bedtime. He, also, loved the yearly family vacation in Cape Cod.
David was a man of great intellect, principles and generosity. When asked what his greatest accomplishment in life was, he replied, "My children." He will be dearly missed.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Stephens Church at Main St. in Trumbull, CT on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in News Times on Aug. 27, 2019