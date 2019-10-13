|
|
David Walter Kearns
David Walter Kearns of New Fairfield, age 80, passed away quietly at the Glen Hill Center in Danbury on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith M. (Conant) Kearns. Mr. Kearns was born on December 28, 1938 in Hartford to the late Walter and Bertice Kearns.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow. Services will take place at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury. To read the obituary in full, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 16, 2019