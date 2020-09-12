David Einer Kullgren

David Einer Kullgren, 80, of New Milford, CT, died at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center on September 11, 2020. He was born in Mount Vernon, NY, on May 28, 1940, son of the late Harry and Martha (Nils) Kullgren. He was a graduate of Edison Tech High School, class of 1958 and received a bachelor's degree from Drew University in 1962.

David was a parishioner of the New Milford United Methodist church where he was an active member of the men's club and helped lead selling Christmas trees and placing them on the town green every year.

David worked for the Social Security Administration for 40 + years and managed the Danbury, Norwalk and Bridgeport offices at different times. He was very active in his community as a driver for the Wheels program and volunteered at the polls every year.

Most importantly, David was a devoted family man who loved spending time with those he loved. He loved traveling to UConn basketball games around the country with his late wife Jean and friends rooting the Huskies to numerous championships.

Dave is survived by his brother George Kullgren of Westminster, MD, his children, Tom and his wife Amy of West Hartford, CT, David and his wife Nichole of Newtown, CT and Jennifer and her husband David of New Milford, CT, and 7 grandchildren Aleksey, Travis, Emma, Avery, Samantha, Sara and Cameron.

A private burial will be take place at the New Milford United Methodist Church on a date to be determined. A celebration of his life will be scheduled sometime next year when the Covid-19 crisis is past.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Food Bank of the New Milford United Methodist Church, checks can be made out to NMUMC-Our Daily Bread and mailed to: New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road, New Milford, CT 06776.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store