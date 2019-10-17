|
|
David Edward LaFlam
David Edward LaFlam passed away suddenly at home in Exeter, New Hampshire October 4, 2019 of heart failure. He was born January 9, 1956 in Danbury, CT to Edward and Patricia LaFlam. He graduated Danbury high School and served proudly in the United States Army. He owned and operated a contracting business for many years in the area. He spent his last years in New Hampshire. He leaves a son Dale and his fiancee Claire of Anaheim, CA, a daughter Melanie and Daniel Healey of Clinton, CT. Three grandchildren, Callie LaFlam of Fresno, CA, and Declan and Lillian Healey of Clinton, CT. His mother, Patricia LaFlam of New Milford, CT, sisters Lisa (Jeffrey) Buzaid of Sherman, CT, Cyndee (Allen) Lord of New Milford, CT and Michele (Daniel) LeDuc of Myrtle Beach, SC and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his father and brother Kevin. David loved his family very much and his witty humor, outrageous stories and signature laughter will be greatly missed. Services are private. Please make a contribution to in memory.
Published in News Times on Oct. 18, 2019