David Mazzuchelli, age 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 19, 2020, following an extended illness. David was born the son of Louis and Mary Mazzuchelli on August 1, 1937, in North Tonawanda, NY. He served in the US Army in Albuquerque where he met his wife of 62 years, Sarah Mazzuchelli (Beschle). After completing their service, they moved to David's home town of North Tonawanda, then to Danbury, where they lived until retiring to Arizona and finally moving to Sandy Hook in 2007. David made a career in sales while working for Perkin Elmer, Digital Equipment, and DH Brown. Friends and family, who often referred to him as "Papa," were blessed to learn many lessons from David. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, daughter Elizabeth Hamed (Tom Petrellese), daughter-in-law Kristen Walcheski (Don), grandchildren Jessica, Tim, Jason, Julia, Jonathan and Dayle, and great-grandchildren Logan, Kylie, Maci, Noah and Jamison. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael (1996), son-in-law Dale Hamed (2007), and brother Roger (2013). Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in David's memory to Regional Hospice.
Published in News Times on Feb. 22, 2020