David L. Ryan

David L. Ryan, age 77 of Danbury, beloved husband of 56 years to Carol (Martin), passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center in Ridgefield. He was born December 19, 1941 in Ossining, NY.

He will be greatly missed by his children David (Jennifer), Darrin (Mary), Kim (Paul Kuzub) and Kristy Ryan, grandchildren Dylan, Kayla, Mollee, Kelly, Kristal, Aaliyah and Keira, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Leslie and Alma (Bliss) Ryan, brother Willard Ryan,and sister Grace Fitzgerald.

Dave was a graduate of Syracuse University's Surveying and Forestry Program and owner of D.L. Ryan Land Surveying in Bethel. He was a member of the Congregational Church of Brookfield, past President of the Bethel Chamber of Commerce, member of Kiwanis Club of Danbury, Dusty Golf League, Danbury Horseshoe Club, and an avid deer hunter and fisherman. Dave loved Candlewood Lake, Key West and the family pets (even though he grumbled every time his daughters brought a new one home). Above all, he was proud to be a loving Husband, Father, and Grampy.

The family would like to thank the staff of Laurel Ridge Health Care Center and Regional Hospice for the kindness and care they showed to Dave.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on August 3, 2019 at 11:00am at The Congregational Church of Brookfield, 160 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT.

Contributions in memory of Dave can be made to The Congregational Church of Brookfield, Book of Remembrance, 160 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT 06804. Published in News Times on July 7, 2019