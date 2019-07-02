Home

David W. Sacrider
David W. Sacrider, born and raised in Danbury,CT, died on June 28, 2019 in Florida. He is survived by his son David and daughter Rachael Sacrider and her companion Darwin Burgos and also his mother Jean and predeceased by his father Richard Sacrider. His siblings, Richard and Ann Sacrider, Debra and companion Mike, Kathryn Sacrider, John and Lisa Sacrider, and his ex wife Gina Pancotti. He also has several nieces and nephews. He worked for DHL and is survived by his best friend Art. Cremation services were held in private.
Published in News Times on July 3, 2019
