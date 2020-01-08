|
David Smith
Oct 14, 1955 - Jan 5, 2020
David Smith, 64, of Danbury, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Danbury, on October 14, 1955, the son of the late Robert W. Smith and Elia F. Firmo. David graduated from Bethel High School class 1973.
Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com.
Published in News Times on Jan. 9, 2020