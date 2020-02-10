|
|
Dayle A. Elsesser
Dayle A. Elsesser died on February 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a short but brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born Dayle Ann Donofrio in Danbury, CT on August 11, 1944 to Dr. Richard S. Donofrio and Doris Zepp Donofrio. She attended Danbury schools and received an art teaching degree from Southern Connecticut State College in 1966. She taught art at Danbury High School and later at New Milford High School, where she retired from in 1995.
She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years Charles K. Elsesser. She is survived by her brother Richard R. Donofrio, her sister Lisa Donofrio (Brian Valzania), her 4 stepchildren: Kathryn Elsesser, Korth Elsesser (Toni), Karin Elsesser Shetler, Kurt Elsesser and step grandchildren, Anya, Oliver, Sloan, Tyler, Adrienne and Wade as well as a step great-grandson Conway.
She was a high school exchange student to Austria in 1962 and a college exchange student to Iran in 1966. She and her husband traveled many, many times to Kenya where she made contacts and started sending books to libraries in Kenya and Tanzania. When postal rates became too onerous, she began sending books to the Northern mountain provinces and remote areas of the Philippines. Funded by church groups and donations by the Kent Center School, she was able to send thousands of used books, toys, communion dresses and even enough children's uniforms for them to form their first baseball team! A library there has been named in her honor. This was her passion and her greatest joy.
Dayle will be best remembered locally for her life-sized Neopolitan Crèche in Gaylordsville, CT, which was enjoyed by many for 20 years during the Christmas season. She also had a flower cart in front of her house where she made fresh flower arrangements and wreaths from Easter to New Years. She sought to provide beautiful arrangements that brought others joy for an affordable price.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday February 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Kent, CT at 10:00 a.m., followed by the burial in Morningside Cemetery in Gaylordsville, CT. Calling hours will be held Thursday February 13, 2020 at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers (or in addition to, Dayle loved flowers), please consider making a donation to Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. Memorial giving can be done online at
Published in News Times on Feb. 12, 2020