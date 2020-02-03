|
Dr. De Sayles R. Grey
Danbury – Dr. De Sayles Grey, age 89, of Brookfield, CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Bethel Health Care.
Dr. Grey is survived by his wife of 40 years Maurene Caplan Grey, son Gyasi Louis Grey, son Kitoh De Sayles Grey and his wife Jennifer Cabrera, and his grandson Junot Jacob Cabrera-Grey.
Dr. Grey was born June 6, 1930, in Williamsport, PA, son of the late Richard Grey and Anna Goings Grey. He was an accomplished baritone saxophone player, who performed with such artists as the Temptations; Cecil Taylor Ensemble; Doc Holiday Band; and the Harlem Renaissance Orchestra, as well as his group the De Sayles Grey Sextet and taught at such institutions as the University of Pittsburgh, Florida A&M, and Tuskegee University. He authored "Acknowledgement: A John Coltrane Legacy."
Dr. Grey's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, CT. A celebration of Dr. Grey's life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Wooster Cemetery in Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, Dr. Grey's family asks that contributions be made to Moving With Hope, 30 Controls Dr, Shelton, CT 06484. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 4, 2020