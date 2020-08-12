Deborah Ann Dolan
Deborah Ann Dolan, (Debbie), 56, of Danbury, CT, passed away peacefully at The Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie, NY on Friday, August 7, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Debbie was born on May 28, 1964 in Danbury, beloved daughter of the late Bernard J. Dolan, Jr. and Marcia McLachlan Dolan. She was raised in Danbury, and graduated from Saint Peter School, Immaculate High School and Fairfield University.
She is survived by her mother, Marcia, her sister, Pamela Dolan-Spiewak, and brother-in-law, Craig Spiewak. She also leaves behind her two nieces, Paige McLachlan Spiewak and Allison Dolan Spiewak, whom she adored. She is also survived by her dear friend, Dennis McGinn, who was by her side throughout her illness. She was predeceased in death by her father, Bernie,
her sister, Karen Keane Dolan, and several aunts and uncles. She will also be missed by many beloved cousins.
Debbie's primary career was in banking. She worked at Danbury Savings and Loan, Ridgefield Bank, and Union Savings Bank. She also ventured into one of her family's favorite pastimes – golf. She worked for the family business, The Connecticut Golf Center in New Milford, CT and at Stony Hill Golf Range in Bethel, CT. She was an avid fan of many sports, attending as many New York Giants and New York Yankees games as she could. Debbie also enjoyed reading, playing with dogs, and vacationing on Cape Cod where she could relax and listen to the sound of the ocean and smell the salt air.
Debbie's family wants to extend their thanks and appreciation to Debbie's friends who were there with love, encouragement, and support during her illness. We also want to thank the staff at Praxair Cancer Center at Danbury Hospital, with special thanks to Dr. Robert Cooper, Dr. Wenli Gao, and all of the nurses and aides. Debbie most appreciated your prayers and friendship.
God is getting a special angel – though he needs to know that she is late for everything!
There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private per the family's request.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie's memory may be made to the Danbury Animal Welfare Society at 147 Grassy Plain Street, Bethel, CT 06801 https://daws.org/donate/
), or to the charity of choice
