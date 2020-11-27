1/1
Deborah Cobelle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Cobelle
Deborah Elizabeth Crowell Cobelle, 47, of Danbury, CT, passed away on November 12, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Donald R. and Carol J. Crowell of Lancaster, PA (formerly of Ridgefield, CT).
Debbie was born on March 25, 1973, in Long Island City, NY. She moved with her family to Alexandria, VA, as a baby and attended Hayfield Elementary School there. In 1986, Debbie moved to Ridgefield, CT, where she attended Ridgefield Middle School and Ridgefield High School, graduating in 1991. In 1994, she graduated from the Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES program with a degree in Practical Nursing.
In addition to her parents, Debbie is survived by her beloved son, Matthew Charles Cobelle of Danbury, CT, her two sisters, Cynthia L. Peña (Mario) of Cedar Park, TX, and their children, Cassidy, Wander and Aidan; Elizabeth C. Sigmund (Christopher) of Lancaster, PA, and their children, Christopher, Andrew and Daniel; and a brother, Dr. Thomas M. Crowell, II, of Tucson, AZ. Also surviving is her grandmother, Jean M. Crowell of Orchard Park, NY, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to COVID, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. She will be inurned at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Bausman (Lancaster), PA.
To send condolences, please visit
SnyderFuneralHome.com
Charles F. Snyder, Jr.
Funeral Home & Crematory
717.560.5100



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
(717) 560-5100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved