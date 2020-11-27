Deborah CobelleDeborah Elizabeth Crowell Cobelle, 47, of Danbury, CT, passed away on November 12, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Donald R. and Carol J. Crowell of Lancaster, PA (formerly of Ridgefield, CT).Debbie was born on March 25, 1973, in Long Island City, NY. She moved with her family to Alexandria, VA, as a baby and attended Hayfield Elementary School there. In 1986, Debbie moved to Ridgefield, CT, where she attended Ridgefield Middle School and Ridgefield High School, graduating in 1991. In 1994, she graduated from the Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES program with a degree in Practical Nursing.In addition to her parents, Debbie is survived by her beloved son, Matthew Charles Cobelle of Danbury, CT, her two sisters, Cynthia L. Peña (Mario) of Cedar Park, TX, and their children, Cassidy, Wander and Aidan; Elizabeth C. Sigmund (Christopher) of Lancaster, PA, and their children, Christopher, Andrew and Daniel; and a brother, Dr. Thomas M. Crowell, II, of Tucson, AZ. Also surviving is her grandmother, Jean M. Crowell of Orchard Park, NY, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Due to COVID, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. She will be inurned at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Bausman (Lancaster), PA.To send condolences, please visitCharles F. Snyder, Jr.Funeral Home & Crematory717.560.5100