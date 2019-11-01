|
Deborah Lynn Johnson
Deborah Lynn Johnson, aged 54, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 in the company of family and friends at her home in Danbury. She was the daughter of the late Fred Johnson and the late Thelma (Calogero) Johnson. Besides her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her beloved sister Susan.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Maria Johnson and Armando Chamorro of New Milford, CT, her brother and sister-in-law Rev. Anthony Johnson and Jody Leight of Orange, NJ, her brother and sister-in-law Paul and Janet (Hartmann) Johnson of Morris, CT, her nephews Sebastián Chamorro and Paul Erlingson, her nieces Elizabeth Johnson, Lisa Knapp, and Ella Johnson, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A 1986 graduate of Danbury High School, Debbie worked at Siemens (formerly Dade Behring) until her retirement several years ago. A Special Olympian in track and field, she also enjoyed Jazzercise, duckpin bowling, and watching the NY Mets. Music was always a big part of her life and it is no secret that her favorite artist was Anne Murray; but she was also known to rock out to ABBA, the Beach Boys, and rock'n'roll oldies. During her retirement, Debbie enjoyed coloring, stickers and movie musicals, and really appreciated a good cup of coffee and a blueberry muffin.
Debbie's family wishes to thank the caring staff of Ability Beyond, particularly the team at her home in Danbury. A more loving and caring group of people would be hard to find.
A memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 25 West Street, Danbury, CT on November 5 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Ability Beyond or the National Down Syndrome Society.
Published in News Times on Nov. 3, 2019